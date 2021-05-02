Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Children march for end to violence in crime-ridden southern Mexico

Holding balloons and homemade signs, children paraded the streets of a Mexican village, chanting slogans and calling for peace in a region where drug gangs wield deadly force. Boys and girls in Alcozacan, a hamlet in a mountainous municipality of southern Guerrero state, enthusiastically took part in a march that included adults on Friday, when Mexico celebrated Children's Day.

India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 as second wave worsens

India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave, and the country's massive new vaccination drive was hampered in some areas by shortages of the shots. Authorities reported 401,993 new cases in the previous 24 hours, after 10 consecutive days of more than 300,000 daily cases. Deaths jumped by 3,523, taking the country's total toll to 211,853, according to the federal health ministry.

Iran negotiator: based on accords so far, U.S. sanctions on oil, banks would be lifted

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday Tehran expects U.S. sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on agreements so far in Vienna talks, Iranian media reported, while Washington again played down the prospect of an imminent breakthrough. Russia and Western European powers meanwhile gave contrasting accounts of the task ahead in the talks to bring Iran and the United States fully back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, as the talks adjourned for six days.

U.S. citizens killed in Israel festival disaster, anger mounts

U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed and injured in a stampede at a religious festival in Israel, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday, as criticism mounted in the wake of one of the biggest civilian disasters in the country's history. At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured at the ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival on the slopes of Israel's Mount Meron, held overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Divert weapons money to pandemic research, pope says at prayer marathon

Pope Francis kicked off a month-long marathon of worldwide Roman Catholic prayer on Saturday to ask God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said money spent on armaments should be used instead to prevent future outbreaks. Francis presided at the recital of the rosary in St. Peter's Basilica on the first day of May, a month Roman Catholics traditionally dedicate to daily prayer to the Madonna.

N. Korea says Biden policy shows U.S. intent on being hostile, vows response

Recent comments from U.S. President Joe Biden and members of his administration show he is intent on maintaining a hostile policy toward North Korea that will require a corresponding response from Pyongyang, North Korean officials said on Sunday. The officials' comments came in a series of statements carried on state news agency KCNA, after the White House on Friday said U.S. officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy.

Police, protesters clash during May Day rallies in Berlin

At least 5,000 protesters took to the streets on Saturday during May Day rallies in Berlin, clashing with police and injuring three officers, police said. The injuries occurred after some demonstrators threw fireworks, bottles and rocks in protests over social inequality. About 5,600 police were deployed, and some responded with pepper spray in what marked the second May Day protests since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands march in Colombia in fourth day of protests against tax plan

Thousands of Colombians took to the streets on Saturday for International Workers' Day marches and protests against a government tax reform proposal, in a fourth day of demonstrations that have resulted in at least four deaths. Unions and other groups kicked off marches on Wednesday to demand the government of President Ivan Duque withdraw the reform proposal, which originally leveled sales tax on public services and some food.

Nine arrested in London protests against greater police powers

Police arrested nine people who took part in protests in London on Saturday demanding that the government reverse planned legislation that would increase police powers. More than 1,000 people marched through central London and chanted "Kill the Bill" outside government buildings, as well as dancing to music played from a bus.

U.S. commander warns against attacks on troops in Afghanistan as deadline passes

The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned on Saturday it would be a mistake for insurgents to attack foreign troops still present in the country after the passing of a May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed last year with Taliban militants.

U.S. Army General Scott Miller's comments followed what a U.S. forces spokesman described as "ineffective indirect fire" at an airfield in Kandahar that had caused no injuries or damage. The Taliban did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether it was involved in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)