Bukele allies vote to remove judges as Congress convenes in El Salvador

Lawmakers aligned with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele voted to remove all of the top judges on the country's supreme court, in a bid the opposition and some international organizations slammed as a dangerous power grab.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 08:48 IST
Lawmakers aligned with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele voted to remove all of the top judges on the country's supreme court, in a bid the opposition and some international organizations slammed as a dangerous power grab. But just minutes after the vote, the same judges declared the vote to remove them as unconstitutional and immediately published their ruling on social media to make it official.

As the judicial ruling was handed down, Bukele's allies in Congress were in recess evaluating possible replacements for the judges. The unprecedented congressional vote came on the first day that lawmakers from Bukele's New Ideas party took firm control of Congress after midterm elections in February gave the party a more than two-thirds supermajority in the unicameral legislature.

The measure to remove the five judges who sit on the Supreme Court's constitutional panel was passed with 64 votes in favor, or nearly 80% of the 84-seat legislature. Bukele reveled in the lopsided vote, which received a standing ovation by his allies in Congress, posting on Twitter his reaction: "Removed!"

The five judges - the most powerful jurists on the 15-member court - were among the few remaining checks on Bukele's power. Ahead of the vote, Elisa Rosales, a New Ideas legislative leader, said the move was needed to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic in the Central American country.

She argued there is "clear evidence" that the five judges had impeded the government's health strategy, and that lawmakers must remove them to protect the public. But Rosales' argument was derided by critics as a pretext to expanding political control.

"Bukele is breaking the rule of law and seeking to concentrate all the power in his hands," Jose Miguel Vivanco, head of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, wrote in a post on Twitter. He added that Bukele's opponents would work to ensure that what he described as an "assault on democracy" would undermine the president's relations with the United States, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

