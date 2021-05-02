Shooting at Wisconsin casino; witness says at least 2 hit

Left Menu

Patrons fled a Wisconsin casino after gunshots broke out Saturday evening, with one witness saying at least two people were shot.The attack happened around 730 pm at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay. Tribe spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said individuals had been shot, but she didnt have information on how many or their conditions.Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 pm that the scene is contained.

PTI | Greenbay | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:16 IST
The attack happened around 7:30 pm at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay. Tribe spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said “individuals” had been shot, but she didn't have information on how many or their conditions.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 pm that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” He gave no other details and an agency spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press they had no details on the casino incident.

Jawad Yatim, a witness, said at least two people were shot.

“I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us,” Yatim said. “But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn't doubt him hitting other people.” Yatim said the shooting began in a casino restaurant.

“We got the hell out of there, thank God we're OK, but obviously we wish the best for everybody who's been shot,” he said.

Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue. “All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.” Gov Tony Evers issued a statement late Saturday saying he was “devastated” to hear about the shooting, but gave no details.

“While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.” The Oneida tribe's reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.

