Left Menu

2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino Saturday night and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.Brown County Sheriffs Lt Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasnt at the Oneida Casino at the time.

PTI | Greenbay | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:24 IST
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino Saturday night and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.

Brown County Sheriff's Lt Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn't at the Oneida Casino at the time. The gunman “decided to still shoot some of the victim's co-workers or friends, it appears,” Pawlak said. The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay. Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 pm that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” Jawad Yatim, a witness, said at least two people were shot.

“I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us,” Yatim said. “But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn't doubt him hitting other people.” Yatim said the shooting began in a casino restaurant.

“We got the hell out of there, thank God we're OK, but obviously we wish the best for everybody who's been shot,” he said. Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue. “All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes; 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support: Official.

Delhis Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support Official....

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower prices can bag orders of supplying rails ...

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Sunday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC added. Also Read Scientists in Chile discover remains of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021