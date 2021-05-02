Left Menu

J-K extends COVID-19 curfew in four districts till May 6

Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 curfew ending tomorrow (May 3) at 7 am, till May 6 in four districts including Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:40 IST
J-K extends COVID-19 curfew in four districts till May 6
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 curfew ending tomorrow (May 3) at 7 am, till May 6 in four districts including Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in which he passed specific directions for effectively controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the Union Territory and providing the best care to the patients.

According to an officials statement on Saturday, the Lt Governor has closely monitored the coronavirus scenario in the UT. "The Corona curfew at night shall continue in all Municipal / Urban Local Body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the above four districts. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. Other restrictions when a curfew is not there will continue as before," the statement read.

The valley reported 3,832 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday. Out of which, 1,231 from Jammu division and 2,601 from Kashmir division have been reported yesterday, taking the total number of positive cases here 1,79,915.

However, 47 people have lost their lives due to the infection. Of which 30 from Jammu and 17 from the Kashmir division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Solskjaer hopes Man Utd resurgence can convince Pogba, Cavani to stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he hopes the clubs progress this season will convince French midfielder Paul Pogba and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani to extend their stay at Old Trafford. The contract of World Cup winn...

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes; 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support: Official.

Delhis Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support Official....

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower prices can bag orders of supplying rails ...

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021