Left Menu

Illegal mining racket unearthed in Amritsar, SHO suspended

Further, no documents or government slips were produced by the contractor or their workers at the site, said SSP Amritsar Rural Dhruv Dahiya.During investigation of the site by the raiding team, large mounds of sand were found at the river banks, as well as in the nearby hinterland area.Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act and the National Green Tribunal Act at the Ramdas police station and further investigations are under progress.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 02-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:15 IST
Illegal mining racket unearthed in Amritsar, SHO suspended

Amritsar (Rural) Police have unearthed an illegal sand mining racket near Kassowal village here in which two persons were arrested in this connection while the SHO of the area police station has been suspended, officials said on Sunday.

Police seized a heavy earthmoving machine, nine trucks, four tractor-trolleys and some other equipment from the site on Saturday.

The SHO of Ramdas police station has been suspended for alleged negligence in effectively curbing illegal mining, police said.

On the basis of specific information, Amritsar (Rural) police conducted a raid and found that large-scale illegal mining was going on along the banks of Ravi river in Kassowal village of Ramdas.

The raids unearthed a systematic and large-scale illegal mining operation being conducted on the banks of the river, police said.

“Two accused – Ranjit Singh of Gurdaspur and Daljit Singh of Bathinda - were arrested from the spot,” a senior police official said.

“After the raid, we noticed serious procedural compliance failures at the site. There was absence of any physical demarcation at the site, a condition that is set down for mining operations. Further, no documents or government slips were produced by the contractor or their workers at the site”, said SSP Amritsar (Rural) Dhruv Dahiya.

During investigation of the site by the raiding team, large mounds of sand were found at the river banks, as well as in the nearby hinterland area.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the National Green Tribunal Act at the Ramdas police station and further investigations are under progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thank people of Kerala for reposing faith in LDF govt: Sitaram Yechury

With the CPIM-led LDF set to return to power in Kerala, the partys general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the states electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue ...

Study shows body mass index, age also have affect on neck pain

The body mass index, age, and the time of the day when a person has a poor neck and head posture also have an effect of neck pain in individuals- as suggested by the findings of a new study. The study led by researchers at Texas AM Universi...

West Bengal polls: PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected disruptive and divisive forces.The Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress looks to retain power i...

Odisha declares journalists as frontline Covid warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday declared working journalists of the state as frontline Covid warriors.While approving a proposal to this effect, the chief minister said, journalists are doing a great service to the state by p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021