Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar has accused BJP Medical Cell of trying to seek publicity by circulating posters with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party functionaries on social media amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:41 IST
Goa Cong slams BJP for seeking publicity amid COVID-19
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar has accused BJP Medical Cell of trying to seek publicity by circulating posters with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party functionaries on social media amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. "It is shocking that BJP Medical Cell is trying to seek publicity by circulating posters with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP functionaries on social media when people are dying due to apathy of the government," Chodankar said in a statement.

Terming the BJP's Medical Cell "self publicity obsessed" the Congress leader asked the cell head Dr Shekhar Salkar to stop the propaganda and face ground reality and try to provide realistic medical aid to the needy. "The need of the hour is for people to get beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines. Watching photographs of PM Modi and other irresponsible BJP functionaries is least priority of the Goans in current situation," he alleged.

It is unfortunate that a medical professional like Dr Salkar is busy in propaganda conveniently ignoring his duty and responsibility of the noble profession, the Congress leader said. "We want him to inform the people of Goa, how a private hospital could manage to get coronavirus vaccines and start its vaccination drive when BJP government at the Centre as well as the state have failed to keep up with their commitment of vaccinating youths between 18 to 45 years," he said.

Describing his various demands, Chodankar said that the medical cell head must come clear on how many doctors from BJP Medical Cell have volunteered and are performing duty to cure Covid patients. "We want it to inform people on availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and actual stock of vaccines available with the government as on date," he demanded. (ANI)

