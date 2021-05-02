Left Menu

Two held for black marketing of oxygen concentrator in Delhi

Two people were arrested by the Ashok Vihar police on Saturday for allegedly being involved in the black marketing of oxygen concentrator amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:11 IST
The accused in oxygen concentrator black marketing case - Gurmeet Singh and Anuj Minda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two people were arrested by the Ashok Vihar police on Saturday for allegedly being involved in the black marketing of oxygen concentrator amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. On Saturday, a complaint was filed by Bharat Juneja, a resident of Kalkaji Extension, stating that he purchased an oxygen concentrator worth Rs 1.65 lakh from the accused Anuj Minda, 41. However, it was not in a working condition.

The actual price of this oxygen concentrator machine is said to be around Rs 31,000. The complainant, in a statement to the police, said that he was in dire need of oxygen for his wife and mother - both COVID positive and in a critical condition.

Cash of Rs 1.45 lakhs was handed over to the accused at his house in Ashok Vihar, said Juneja. Upon his continuous effort to return the machine and claim a refund, Minda denied it.

During the investigation, the police said that the accused admitted to black marketing of oxygen concentrator along with his associate Gurmeet Singh, 36, a resident of Rohini. Both the accused were thereafter arrested and a complaint under the Essential Commodity Act and section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station.

The police said that one oxygen concentrator was recovered from the possession of the two accused. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

