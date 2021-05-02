Three arrested for assaulting, robbing man in south Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:01 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a person in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Sunny (21), Ritik (20) and Mohammad Izaz (18), residents of Sangam Vihar, they said. Police said one Azad was assaulted and robbed of his phone and Rs 1,000 cash around 11.15 pm on April 18 while he was returning home from his brother's house. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on April 19. Later, he died during treatment on April 25 and section 302 (murder) was also added in the case, a senior police officer said. On April 26, police analysed CCTV footage in which the accused men were seen, they said. ''In the evening, one of them was identified as Sunny. Police laid a trap near his house and arrested him. On his instance, his associates Ritik and Izaz were also arrested,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. On the instance of Izaz, the robbed mobile phone was recovered. They said that they were highly intoxicated at the time of the incident and they were going to purchase a cigarette, the DCP said. Meanwhile, the deceased's motorcycle touched them, following which a verbal altercation ensued. While they were assaulting the victim, they thought of robbing him as no one else was there, police added.

