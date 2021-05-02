Left Menu

Orders on victory processions being flouted, restrain your workers: EC tells political parties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:37 IST
Orders on victory processions being flouted, restrain your workers: EC tells political parties

The Election Commission on Sunday told political parties that its ban on victory processions during and after counting of votes is being flouted, and asked them to restrain their workers from violating Covid-19 guidelines. The EC wrote to the heads of recognised parties about its instructions being ignored, amid reports of party workers holding celebrations in states where counting of votes is underway.

''It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that even after the directions and advisories already issued by the Commission to ban victory celebrations during counting day until the period of model code, at some locations in some states, the victory celebrations are being carried out today by the party workers and representatives in contravention of the Commission's directions,'' the poll panel said in its letter.

The Commission said it has expressed its displeasure on the failure of certain parties to abide by existing instructions and guidelines.

''...it is utmost necessary that you direct/guide your party representatives/followers with strictness to stop them to celebrate and show restraint in these challenging times and ask them to behave strictly in accordance with the ECI's instructions and extant instructions on Covid issued by National and State disaster management authorities,'' the letter said.

It pointed out that the Commission has already directed chief secretaries and state police chiefs to take penal action, including lodging of an FIR, against violators in all such cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other relevant laws.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC has been working like extension of BJP: Kishor.

EC has been working like extension of BJP Kishor....

Rajasthan bypolls: Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates; results awaited

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Meghwal while they led in the counting for the Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats in the bypolls. Though the official announcement was...

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty: Sources.

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty Sources....

From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid saffron party: poll strategist Kishor.

From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid saffron party poll strategist Kishor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021