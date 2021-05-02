Cooperate with cops on COVID-19 curbs: Maha minister to people

Maharashtra minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai on Sunday chaired a review meeting of police officials on the coronavirus situation in Aurangabad and asked people to help police implement 'break the chain' restrictions effectively.

He said the restrictions had helped stabilise the surge in the state and ensuring they are effectively enforced would further reduce the number of cases.

Among those who attended the meet were Aurangabad Range Inspector General KMM Prasanna and Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil.

