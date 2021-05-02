Cooperate with cops on COVID-19 curbs: Maha minister to people

Cooperate with cops on COVID-19 curbs: Maha minister to peoplePTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:12 IST
Maharashtra minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai on Sunday chaired a review meeting of police officials on the coronavirus situation in Aurangabad and asked people to help police implement 'break the chain' restrictions effectively.
He said the restrictions had helped stabilise the surge in the state and ensuring they are effectively enforced would further reduce the number of cases.
Among those who attended the meet were Aurangabad Range Inspector General KMM Prasanna and Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Centre assisting Maharashtra with Remdesivir supply in every manner, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Nawab Malik asks Piyush Goyal to 'set record straight' on Centre's allocation of oxygen to Maharashtra
Maharashtra sees record 67,123 new coronavirus cases
Harsh Vardhan speaks to Maharashtra CM, reassures him of adequate supply of medical oxygen
Political war of words over COVID crisis, supply of medical oxygen to worst affected Maharashtra