COVID-19 vaccination: Punjab Police starts free cab service for senior citizens in Moga

While expanding its Yeoman's services toward the society, Moga Police on Sunday has started the free cab service for senior citizen, who wants to get him or herself vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district Moga. According to District Public Relations Office, Harmanbir Singh Gill stated that a helpline number 9656896568 has been launched. "Any senior citizen, who wants to get him or herself vaccinated, can contact on this number. Moga Police would provide him or herself free cab service."

Gill appealed to the citizens of district Moga that they must stay at their home to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic. "One should adhere to the guidelines issued by Punjab Government. Always wear masks and maintain social distancing when going outside," he said. "We, with the combined efforts, will win over the pandemic and will make Mission Fateh, initiated by Punjab Government, successful," he added. (ANI)

