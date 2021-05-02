Mamata says combatting COVID-19 will be top priority

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority of her government and dedicated her party's resounding victory to the people of the state.

''For us, combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority... This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it ,'' she said in her brief message to party workers.

