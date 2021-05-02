Ensure medicines, equipment for COVID not sold above MRP: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Sunday directed the Delhi government to ensure that medicines and equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators needed for COVID-19 treatment not be sold above the maximum retail price (MRP).

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed the government to book those persons found hoarding or black-marketing medicines and equipment related to COVID-19 and be brought before the court for taking independent contempt action against them.

The direction was issued after the court was informed by some lawyers that there was rampant overcharging of medicines and equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)