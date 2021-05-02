Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected
California's effort to extradite Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges was delayed on Friday, and the convicted former movie producer will have another 30 days to challenge its latest effort to bring him to court. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case said prosecutors could arrange for Weinstein's transfer to Los Angeles on May 30.
