Another illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted in Punjab's Amritsar, 5 held

Police have busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at a village in Amritsar, with the arrest of five people, an official said on Sunday.

It is the seventh such racket busted by the police in Amritsar in the last two months.

The police seized 1,18,400 kg 'lahan' (raw material used in making liquor), 390 litres of illicit liquor, 94 drums (50 litres each), four gas cylinders and 20 tarpaulins during a raid conducted in Boparai Khurd village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Those arrested were identified as Sarwan Singh, Angrez Singh, Sanjay, Avtar Singh and Resham Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Dhruv Dahiya said based on specific intelligence inputs, police teams carried out a six-hour-long operation in the area.

''Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had established a semi-mechanised scale of production of illicit liquor, which is based on sourcing of raw materials like jaggery from within the village, and is sustained by extensive illicit distribution chains radiating from outside the village,'' he said in an official statement.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act has been registered and a process to forfeit the properties of the accused persons, as per the legal provisions, is underway, the police added.