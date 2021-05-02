Ambulance driver arrested for charging 14K to ferry body of man who died of COVID-19

Left Menu

The Delhi Police has arrested an ambulance driver for allegedly charging Rs 14,000 to ferry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 to the crematorium, officials said on Sunday. Constable Mahesh called the ambulance driver and asked him to ferry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 to Nigam Bodh Ghat from NuLife Hospital.

The Delhi Police has arrested an ambulance driver for allegedly charging Rs 14,000 to ferry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 to the crematorium, officials said on Sunday. Kandhi Lal was charging the exorbitant amount for a distance of six kilometers, they said. On Saturday, after receiving a tip-off about the driver, the police laid a trap. ''Constable Mahesh called the ambulance driver and asked him to ferry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 to Nigam Bodh Ghat from NuLife Hospital. ''The ambulance driver said it would cost him Rs 14,000 and sent a slip to give the money,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said, adding that the distance between the two destinations was six kilometres. The ambulance driver was found indulging in overcharging, police said. A case was registered and 45-year-old Lal, a resident of Jamuna Bazar, was arrested. Efforts are being made to track down and arrest his accomplice, police added.

