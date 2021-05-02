Iran, US agree to prisoner swap and release of frozen funds, says Lebanese pro-Iranian channel; no confirmation

Iran, US agree to prisoner swap and release of frozen funds, says Lebanese pro-Iranian channel; no confirmationReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:41 IST
Iran will free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds, a Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel, Al Mayadeen, said on Sunday, citing unnamed Iranian officials.
Iranian state media cited the report without confirming it explicitly and there was no immediate confirmation from the U.S. authorities.
