Punjab Police busts illicit liquor manufacturing unit in Amritsar, five held

The Amritsar Rural Police has busted another illicit liquor manufacturing unit and arrested five persons during a raid at village Boparai Khurd in Lopoke here.

ANI | Chandigarh/Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:59 IST
Punjab Police busts illicit Liquor Manufacturing Unit in Amritsar Rural district; five held. Image Credit: ANI

The Amritsar Rural Police has busted another illicit liquor manufacturing unit and arrested five persons during a raid at village Boparai Khurd in Lopoke here. The Police have recovered 1,18,400 Kg Lahan (raw material used for making liquor), 390 litres illicit liquor, eight working stills, 94 drums (50 litres each), four gas cylinders and 20 tarpaulins from their possession, according to Office Of Director General Of Police, Punjab.

Notably, this is the seventh such illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted by the Amritsar Rural Police in the last two months, which led to the arrest of as many as 38 bootleggers. The Police have seized 7,54,100 kg Lahan, 4061.25 litres illicit liquor, 57 Working Stills, 1830 Kg Jaggery, 297 drums, 78 Tarpaulins, 43 gas cylinders, four water tanks, 62 cans and six motorcycles in these seven operations since March 1. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Dhruv Dahiya said that based on specific intelligence inputs and meticulous recee at suspected locations, the joint police teams from Amritsar Rural carried out a six hours long operation in the area, which led to unearth the large scale illicit liquor manufacturing unit.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused persons had established a sophisticated and semi - mechanised scale of production of illicit liquor, which is based on sourcing of raw materials like jaggery from within the village, and is sustained by extensive illicit distribution chains radiating from outside the focal 'hot spot' village," he said. The SSP said that the Police were investigating the case from various angles and more such illegal liquor making units are expected to be unearthed soon.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered under sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at Police Station Lopoke and the process to forfeit the properties of the accused persons, as per the legal provisions, is underway. (ANI)

