Iranian official confirms reports of prisoner swap with US, says Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released after "payment of military debt" -Iranian state TV

British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released "after the payment of a military debt" owed by Britain to Tehran, Iran's state TV said on Sunday, citing an Iranian official.

The official confirmed separately a report by a Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel, al-Mayadeen, that Tehran and Washington have agreed on deal to swap prisoners and to release Iranian funds held in the United States. "The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK's payment of its 400 million pound-debt to Iran has also been finalized," he said.

