Woman among five drug peddlers held with heroin in J&K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:24 IST
Woman among five drug peddlers held with heroin in J&K's Udhampur

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday after 30 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Sohan Singh and Anil Verma were arrested along with 12 grams of heroin by a police party during patrolling in Housing Colony area, a police spokesman said.

On the disclosure of the arrested men, three more persons – Vikas Thakur, Rohit Sharma and Shaheena Shah – were arrested from Subash Nagar and 18 grams of heroin and some insulin syringes were recovered from them, the spokesman said.

He said all the arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

