State TV says Iran reaches deals to release prisoners
Iranian state TV is reporting that deals have been reached to release prisoners with Western ties held in Iran.The state TV report on Sunday quoted an anonymous official. The official said a deal made between the US and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of USD 7 billion frozen Iranian funds.PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:25 IST
The state TV report on Sunday quoted an anonymous official. The official said a deal made between the US and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of USD 7 billion frozen Iranian funds. Washington did not immediately acknowledge any deal.
State TV also quoted the official as saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of a British-Iranian woman.
The UK did not immediately acknowledge any such deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
