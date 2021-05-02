U.S. State Department denies reports of prisoner swap with Iran

U.S. State Department denies reports of prisoner swap with IranReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:53 IST
The U.S. State Department on Sunday denied reports of a prisoner swap with Iran after Tehran confirmed a Lebanese television report that an exchange was in the works.
"Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true," State Department spokesman Ned Price told Reuters. "As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
