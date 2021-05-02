Haryana imposes 7-day complete lockdown from tomorrow amid Covid spike

Amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government has imposed a complete lockdown for 7 days, starting from May 3. Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij informed about the restriction on Twitter and said, "From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state."

Speaking to the media, he said, "A complete lockdown for 7 days will help break the chain of COVID-19 infection. During the lockdown, essential services will be allowed." Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Haryana on Saturday had registered 125 COVID fatalities, taking the death toll in the state to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,01,566. The other restrictions which were recently put in place in the state to contain the spread of infection include the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew. (ANI)

