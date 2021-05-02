Jaishankar on four-day visit to London from Monday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a four-day visit to London beginning Monday primarily to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of G7 countries.
India has been invited to the meeting as a guest country.
''The External Affairs Minister will be visiting London from May 3-6 to participate in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The G7 members are Britain, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The meeting is expected to discuss ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic besides several other pressing issues facing the world.
