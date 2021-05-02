UK plays down speculation on release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

UK plays down speculation on release of Nazanin Zaghari-RatcliffeReuters | London | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:03 IST
A British foreign office official on Sunday played down speculation about the possible release of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
Earlier, Iran's state TV cited an Iranian official as saying she would be released "after the payment of a military debt" owed by Britain to Tehran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain; Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and more
From Russia to Britain, Philip's royal ties spanned Europe
Health News Roundup: Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed; Brazil asks women to delay pregnancy and more
Britain observes one minute of silence to honor the late Prince Philip as the royal ceremonial funeral gets underway.
Prince Philip funeral to celebrate service to Queen, Britain and Commonwealth