MP: Over 500 oxygen cylinders seized in Satna, Rewa

MP: Over 500 oxygen cylinders seized in Satna, RewaPTI | Rewasatna | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:12 IST
Over 500 oxygen cylinders were seized in Rewa and Satna districts in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday amid a rise in coronavirus cases, officials said.
A raid was carried out at a godown on a tip-off that an agency was selling an oxygen cylinder for Rs 30,000 and a Rs 5,000 medical kit along with it to a private person, Satna Collector Ajay Katesaria said.
''The raid netted 400 cylinders, several of which were oxygen-filled. The district administration will consider invoking the stringent National Security Act in this case,'' he added.
In raids carried out by police and district officials on two agencies in neighbouring Rewa, 110 oxygen cylinders were seized, said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Singh.
