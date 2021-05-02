BJP candidate and Assam minister Ranjit Dutta defeated

his nearest Independent rival Jayanta Dutta by 29,839 votes to retain Behali seat.

AGP nominee and Assam minister Atul Bora defeated his nearest Independent rival Pranab Doley by 45,181 votes in the Bokakhat seat.

Assam minister and AGP candidate Keshav Mahanta defeated his Congress rival Prashanta Kumar Saikia by 28,720 votes in the Kaliabor seat.

BJP candidate Ajanta Neog defeated Bitupan Saikia of Congress by 9,325 votes in the Golaghat seat.

BJP nominee Padma Hazarika defeated Congress rival Praneswar Basumatary by 24,375 votes to retain the Sootea seat.

BJP candidate Mrinal Saikia defeated Bismita Gogoi of Congress by 27,133 votes in the Khumtai constituency.

BJP's Ashok Singhal defeated Benudhar Nath of Congress by 35,070 votes in the Dhekiajuli seat.

Congress candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi defeated BJP's Ramani Tanti by 2,446 votes in the Mariani constituency.

BJP's Taranga Gogoi defeated Pranati Phukan of Congress by 14,976 votes in the Naharkatia seat.

AGP candidate Renupama Rajkhowa defeated his nearest Congress rival Pallabi Gogoi by 1,350 votes in the Teok constituency.

Congress nominee Sushanta Borgohain defeated BJP's Kushal Dowari by 2,006 votes in the Thowra seat.

BJP's Sushanta Borgohain defeated AJP's Shamsher Singh by 70,797 votes in the Tinsukia constituency.

Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah of Congress defeated BJP's Hemanta Kalita by 13,379 votes in the Titabor seat.

UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary defeated BPF nominee and Assam minister Chandan Brahma by 31,320 votes in the Sidli constituency.

