38 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in J-K's Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday registered 38 cases in a day-long drive against violators of COVID-19 lockdown in Poonch district, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Vinod Kumar said police station-wise special squads were constituted and a drive was conducted across the district with an aim to check the violation of COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

''During the day-long drive, a number of people including businessmen and drivers of vehicles were found resorting to violations of the guidelines. Many among them were arrested from the spot and 38 FIRs have been registered across the district in various police stations,'' the officer said, without giving the number of those arrested.

He said 218 people were found without face masks and a fine to the tune of Rs 43,600 have been realised from them.

''We appeal to everyone to assist us in containment of virus and not to resort to COVID 19 SOPs' violations at the risk of their lives,'' the SSP said.

Jammu and Kashmir, presently under a lockdown since Thursday evening, recorded 3,571 fresh COVID cases, taking the tally to 1,83,486 on Sunday, while 41 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,370.

While the restrictions will be lifted in most parts at 7 am on Monday, the four districts of Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam and Baramulla would remain under lockdown till Thursday morning.

