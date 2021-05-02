Left Menu

Delhi Police arrest ambulance driver who over-charged for transporting COVID victims' bodies

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested an ambulance driver for over-charging for transporting bodies of COVID patients.

02-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested an ambulance driver for allegedly over-charging for transporting bodies of COVID patients. According to the police, the driver demanded Rs 14,000 from a decoy of the police to take a body to Nigam Bodh cremation from NuLife Hospital in Mukherjee Nagar, a distance of 6-km.

"Delhi Police have arrested an ambulance driver for over-charging for transporting bodies of COVID patients. The driver demanded Rs 14,000 from a decoy of the police to take a body to Nigam Bodh ghat from NuLife Hospital in Mukherjee Nagar, a distance of 6-km," said Police. Meanwhile, amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Delhi Police is going an extra mile to help citizens in distress. The police are leaving no stone unturned to assist the citizens at the time of crisis.

Delhi on Saturday reported 412 COVID-related deaths, the biggest ever single-day surge in fatalities in the national capital since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Delhi health bulletin issued on Saturday, as many as 25,219 fresh infections were also recorded, taking the positive cases to 11,74,552. The coronavirus death toll also mounted to 16,559. The lockdown in the national capital has been extended for another week till May 10. (ANI)

