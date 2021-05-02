Left Menu

COVID: Delhi store owner held for selling medical equipment at inflated prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:59 IST
COVID: Delhi store owner held for selling medical equipment at inflated prices

A medical store owner was arrested for allegedly selling coronavirus-related equipment at prices four times higher than the MRP, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sudhir Gahlot, a resident of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, they said.

The Jamia Nagar police station was informed that medical stores are selling equipment used for treatment of COVID patients at exorbitant rates.

On Saturday, police were tipped off that the owner of Advanced Medical Home care was selling the medical equipment at four times higher rates than the MRP, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, a decoy client reached the medical store to purchase the equipment. The sales executive demanded four times higher rates than the maximum retail price of the equipment. Meanwhile, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended, the officer said.

During the raid, three oxygen flow meters, two water nozzles and 18 oxygen pumps were recovered from his possession, police said, adding he was previously involved in five cases of cheating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former PM Deve Gowda congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M K Stalin for their stellar performance in the Assembly elections in their respe...

Congress's Assam president Ripun Bora resigns after poll debacle, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Congresss Assam president Ripun Bora resigns after poll debacle, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi....

Manchester United fans storm pitch in anti-ownership protest

Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch, delaying Sundays game against Liverpool as thousands of fans gathered outside Old Trafford to demand the Glazer family ownership sells the club.Long-running anger aga...

'Night Court' reboot set to cast 'The Big Bang Theory' star Melissa Rauch

The American sitcom series Night Court will be getting a reboot on NBC. The newly revamped series will star Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette. It will reportedly be similar to the 1984 original one, which aired for nine seasons.According t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021