Maha: 4 held for stealing private bus in Bhiwandi

Four persons were arrested in Thane on Sunday for allegedly stealing a bus belonging to a transport firm, police said.

The bus was stolen at 1am on Saturday from Kongaon in Bhiwandi, an official said.

''The bus was fitted with a GPS system which helped us track it to Mankoli in Narpoli area here. We arrested four people who had stolen it,'' the Kongaon police station official said.

