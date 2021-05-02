Left Menu

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar speaks to Deputy PM of Qatar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:09 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, focusing on ways to deal with the challenges emanating from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation, Jaishankar appreciated the logistics support from Qatar and the delivery of oxygen-related materials to India.

''Received a call of support from Qatari DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed the Covid challenge and its relevance for our bilateral cooperation. Appreciate the logistics support from Qatar and the delivery of oxygen-related materials,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Qatar is a strategically important country for India in the Gulf region.

There are around 7,56,000 Indian nationals residing in Qatar and they comprise the largest expatriate community in the country.

The ties between India and Qatar have expanded in a range of areas including defence and trade in the last few years.

India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2018-19 was USD 12.33 billion, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

