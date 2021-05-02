Left Menu

Bongaigaon: AGP candidate and Assam Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:28 IST
Phanibhushan Choudhury defeated Shankar Prasad Ray by 38,167 votes.

Dibrugarh: BJP's Prasanta Phukan defeated Raj Kumar Nilantra by 38,025 votes Sadiya: BJP's Bolin Chetia defeats Lakhim Chandra Chetia by 22,084 votes Doomdooma: BJP's Rupesh Gowala defeated sitting Congress MLA Durga Bhumij by 8,138 votes.

Jaleswar: Congress's Aftabuddin Mollah defeats AIUDF's Dr Reza M.A Amin by 21,980 Sipajhar: BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi defeats Kuldip Barua of Congress by 7,134 votes.

Tingkhong: BJP's Bimal Borah defeats Etuwa Munda of Congress by 28,394 votes.

Udalguri: UPPL's Gobinda Chandra Basumatari defeats BPF candidate and Assam Minister Rihon Daimari by 4,857 votes.

Baghbar: Sherman Ali Ahmed of Congress defeated AIUDF's Rajib Ahmed by 13,942 votes.

Bilasipara West: AIUDF's Hafiz Bashir Ahmed defeated independent candidate Ali Akbar Miah by 59,758 votes.

Bishwanath: BJP's Promod Barthakur defeats Congress candidate Anjan Borah by 9,210 votes.

Bokajan: BJP's Numal Moni defeats Raton Engti of Congress by 17,885 votes.

