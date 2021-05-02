Left Menu

Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver's murder

A Georgia man has been arrested for tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in a case relating to a missing Venezuelan immigrant who was found murdered April 20 in the north Georgia mountains.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Calvin Havard, 38, of Covington was arrested and charged in the case.

PTI | Covington | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:56 IST
Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver's murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Georgia man has been arrested for tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in a case relating to a missing Venezuelan immigrant who was found murdered April 20 in the north Georgia mountains.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Calvin Havard, 38, of Covington was arrested and charged in the case. Investigators also said they recovered a Ford F-150 pickup and a Buick Regal that belonged to two of the murder suspects. Murder victim Rosanna Delgado's Ford Focus was also recovered. All are being examined for evidence.

Five people suspected in the murder remain at large, although investigators said more arrests are expected. They also said they expect to file additional charges against Havard. It's unclear if Havard has a lawyer to speak for him. He was not listed on jail records Friday in multiple counties.

The 37-year-old Delgado went missing April 16 after telling her husband she was picking up a fare in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee. Family and friends say her husband tried to trace her whereabouts using Delgado's cell phone, but only found a bloody mask. The mother of two was found dead on April 20 at a rental cabin in Cherry Log in north Georgia, far from her home in Bethlehem in northeast Georgia.

Murder warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain; 25-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville; 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City. GBI earlier circulated a photo of a fifth suspect that it was trying to identify. Investigators have said all the suspects may have left Georgia.

Investigators are also searching for a woman who may have been one of the last people to interact with Delgado.

The GBI has not commented on a motive for the crime, nor disclosed how Delgado was slain.

The Barrow County sheriff has told the Athens Banner-Herald that Delgado worked as a taxi driver for One Taxi Service in Gwinnett County.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan stars in Delhi's dominant win over Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawans delightful 69 dwarfed Mayank Agarwals unbeaten 99 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the IPL here on Sunday to go atop the points table.Agarwal, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper K L...

Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose...

MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust

The Congress on Sunday retained the Damoh Assembly seat with the party candidate Ajay Tandon defeating his former colleague and nearest BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, an official said.Tandon 57 polled 74,832 votes ...

Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the strongest national steps and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021