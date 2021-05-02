Left Menu

Doctor arrested in Kurukshetra for breaking COVID-19 guidelines, later released on bail

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:07 IST
A doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly breaking COVID-19 guidelines when he went to the deputy commissioner's camp office along with relatives of his patients when he knew that he had tested positive for the virus, police said.

Police said the group created a ruckus over alleged lack of oxygen at the doctor's hospital while the district administration claimed that an enquiry by the Chief Medical Officer found that oxygen was sufficient.

Lokender Goel, owner of a private hospital in Kurukshetra, whose facility had been admitting COVID patients, was arrested after a case was registered against him under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Goel was produced before a duty magistrate here. However, he was later released on bail.

According to SHO, Kurukshetra, Davinder Walia, the arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Amrik Singh, personal assistant to the deputy commissioner of Kurukshetra, on April 27.

In his complaint, Singh had alleged that Goel, who had tested COVID-19 positive a few days ago, had come to the DC's camp office along with 25 to 30 relatives of some COVID patients under treatment at his hospital.

The complainant had alleged that the doctor forcibly entered the camp office by pushing the policeman on duty around 8.30 pm.

He raised a hue and cry that his hospital, which is handling 80 COVID patients, is left with oxygen for just about an hour.

However, an enquiry by the Chief Medical Officer found that oxygen was sufficient till 4 am the next day.

As a result, Goel not only endangered the life of others having tested COVID-19 positive but also created unnecessary panic among the patients and their relatives, the complainant has alleged.

In the meanwhile, Goel has tested negative for the virus.

Goel's wife Dr Monika, who is a director of the hospital, alleged that the administration had acted in a biased manner towards them as they had filed a case of recovery of over Rs 2.50 crore pending against the state government in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

She said the sum was incurred for the treatment of COVID patients sent by the government to their hospital in the first phase of the pandemic last year.

Monika said the oxygen tanker purchased by the hospital from their vendor was allegedly detained by the police in Karnal on April 27 for over 10 hours forcing Goel to go personally to the DC's camp office when his telephone calls did not bear any effect, and the life of the patients was endangered.

She alleged that later, the district administration fixed a daily medical oxygen quota of only one tonne per day against the requirement of four tonnes, which they were regularly getting from their private vendor earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

