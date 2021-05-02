Lawyers' body writes to SC to postponed Advocates-On-Record exams

A lawyers' body wrote to the Supreme Court on Sunday urging it to postpone the Advocates-On-Record (AoR) examination scheduled in June, in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The letter was written by the Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association to the apex court's Registrar and Secretary, Board of Examiners. ''In view of the prevailing circumstances of the surge in the global pandemic COVID-19, we request your good self to postpone the Advocates-On-Record Examination-2021 from June 2021 to December 2021,'' the letter said.

The apex court conducts the AoR examination and only successful lawyers are entitled to file cases and legal records in the court.

