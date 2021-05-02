Man held for acid attack on woman

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hurling acid on the face of a 37-year-old woman in Kondhwa area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accused and the victim knew each other.

The accused took the woman to Bopdev Ghat road near Kondhwa on Saturday, an official said, adding that he threw acid on her face following an argument.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official added.

