Two held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Two held for black marketing of RemdesivirPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:25 IST
Police on Sunday raided a medical store here in Maharashtra and arrested two persons for black-marketing of Remdesivir, an official said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police seized two vials of the anti-viral drug worth Rs 7,900 from the shop.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
