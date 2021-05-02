Two held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Police on Sunday raided a medical store here in Maharashtra and arrested two persons for black-marketing of Remdesivir, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized two vials of the anti-viral drug worth Rs 7,900 from the shop.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

