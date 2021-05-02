Woman duped of Rs 1.36 lakh by man she met on matrimonial app

A 28-year-old woman in Nagpur was allegedly duped of Rs 1.36 lakh by a man, whom she met on a matrimonial app, police said on Sunday.

Ajni police have registered a case of cheating against the man.

The victim said she had registered her name on the matrimonial application in February this year.

''She received a message on the app from a man named Rahul Jay Bawin, in which he said that he was interested in marrying her. He told the complainant that he worked as an engineer in a US-based company and is currently posted in Iran,'' an official said.

After chatting for a few days, he told the woman that he was sending some luggage containing USD 90,000 through a flight, he said.

On March 17, the complainant received a call from the accused, who told her that the luggage lying in the scanning department of the airport for clearance, for which he requested her to pay money, the official added.

Believing him, the woman transferred Rs 1.36 lakh in various bank accounts for the release of the luggage from the scanning department, he said.

However, after she paid the money, the accused switched off his phone, he said, adding that the woman later realised that she had been cheated.

A probe is being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)