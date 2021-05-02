Mentally-ill man jumps to death from fourth floor of building

A 30-year-old mentally-disturbed man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building in suburban Jogeshwari on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Nilesh Sakpal, worked as a back-office employee at a private firm, they said.

''The incident occurred in the afternoon when he was at his house located in Sai Leela Apartment in Ganesh Nagar,'' a police official said.

Sakpal was undergoing treatment for some psychological issues since the past four years and was suffering from depression, he said.

He had distanced himself from his family members.

''Today, after his brother came to visit him and his aunt, Sakpal jumped off the fourth floor. He was rushed to a civic-run hospital, where was declared dead before admission,'' he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Oshiwara police station, the official added.

