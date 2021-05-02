Two try to set petrol pump on fire in Nagpur

Two try to set petrol pump on fire in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-05-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:39 IST
Two men tried to set a petrol pump on fire here in Maharashtra following a quarrel over wearing face masks, an official said on Sunday.
Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred on Saturday night.
A police official said the accused Omkar Tale (44) and Suraj Dahake (23) came to the petrol pump on a motorcycle without wearing face masks on Saturday evening.
Dahake also spitted near the petrol filling machine, leading to a quarrel, following which the duo refused to pay the petrol bill.
While leaving, they threw money on the face of employees.
Soon after, the duo returned to the spot and hurled a fire bottle containing petrol on the filling station, the official said.
However, employees doused the flames using a fire extinguisher.
The duo was overpowered by employees of the petrol pump and handed over to the police.
Lakadganj police have registered a case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
