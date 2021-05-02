Abhayapuri North: Abdul Batin Khandakar of Congress

defeated Bhupen Roy (AGP) by 32,781 votes.

Abhayapuri South: Pradip Sarkar of Congress defeated Purnendu Banijya of AGP by 47,085 votes.

Algapur: Nijam Uddin Choudhury of AIUDF defeated Moon Swarnakar of BJP by 17,604 votes.

Amguri: Pradip Hazarika of AGP defeated Ankita Dutta of Congress by 6,179 votes.

Baithalangso: Rupsing Teron of BJP defeated Augustine Enghee of Congress by 53,437 votes.

Barama: Bhupen Baro of UPPL defeated Praveen Baro of BPF by 23,772 votes.

Barchalla: Ganesh Kumar Limbu of BJP defeated Ram Prasad Sharma of Congress by 17,782 votes.

Barkhola: Misbahul Islam Laskar of Congress defeated Amalendu Das of BJP by 7,031 votes Bhabanipur: Phanidhar Talukder of AIUDF defeated Ranjit Deka of AGP by 3,227 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)