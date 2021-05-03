Rockets strike near Baghdad Int'l airport, no casualties

Rockets strike near Baghdad Int'l airport, no casualtiesReuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-05-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 00:00 IST
At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, security officials said.
The officials said the rockets were launched from an area close to the airport and there were no reports of damage or casualties.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
