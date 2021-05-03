UP police cremates man as kin, locals don't step in due to COVID-19 fear

The Uttar Police here made arrangements for the funeral of a man who could not be cremated even 18 hours after death as his family members and locals did not step in due to fear of COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

''Chandrashekhar Chaturvedi (35), who was ill for some time, died on April 30 around 9 pm. However, owing to fear of COVID-19, family members and villagers were not ready to touch the body or take him for cremation,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

When the police came to know about it on Saturday, SHO of Trilokpur police station Randhir Kumar Mishra along with his team reached the spot and took the body for cremation, he said.

The body was cremated following all rituals, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)