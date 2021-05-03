Left Menu

No patient shall be denied hospitalisation, essential drugs for lack of local residential proof: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 00:38 IST
No patient shall be denied hospitalisation, essential drugs for lack of local residential proof: SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to formulate within two weeks a national policy on admissions to hospitals in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 and said no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any state for lack of local residential proof.

A three-member apex court bench, comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat also directed the Centre and state governments to notify that any clampdown on information on social media or harassment caused to individuals seeking help on any platform will attract coercive action.

''The Central government and state governments shall notify all chief secretaries, directors general of police, commissioners of police that any clampdown on information on social media or harassment caused to individuals seeking/delivering help on any platform will attract a coercive exercise of jurisdiction by this court.

The registrar (judicial) is also directed to place a copy of this order before all district magistrates in the country,'' it said in the order uploaded on the SC website late on Sunday night.

The bench, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, said till the formulation of a national policy by the Centre on admissions to hospitals, ''no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any state/UT for lack of local residential proof of that state/UT or even in the absence of identity proof.'' The top court also directed the Centre to ensure that the deficit in the supply of oxygen to the national capital is rectified before May 3 midnight.

''The Central Government shall, in collaboration with the states, prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes and decentralize the location of the emergency stocks. The emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and are to be replenished on a day to day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of oxygen supply to the States,'' the bench said.

It further said that emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and is to be replenished on a day-to-day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of oxygen supply to the states.

The top court also directed the Centre to revisit its initiatives and protocols, including the availability of oxygen, availability and pricing of vaccines, and availability of essential drugs at affordable prices.

It asked senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and Meenakshi Arora, appointed as amicus curiae, to collate and compile these suggestions submitted by various parties.

The matter is listed for the next hearing on May 10. The directions were passed in a suo motu case for ensuring essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench has taken up issues such as the projected demand for oxygen in the country at present and in the near future, how the government intends to allocate it to ''critically affected'' states and its monitoring mechanism to ensure supply.

The Supreme Court had earlier made clear that any attempt to clampdown on the free flow of information on social media, including a call for help from people, would be treated as contempt of the court.

''There should be free flow of information; we should hear voices of citizens. This is a national crisis. There should not be any presumption that the grievances raised on the Internet are always false. Let a strong message be sent to all the DGPs that there should not be any kind of clampdown,'' the bench had said while reserving its order on April 30.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Do Central leaders impact Assembly polls?

As the counting for assembly elections in four states and one union territory is nearing conclusion, it is clear that the TMC in West Bengal, NDA in Assam and LDF in Kerala are poised to retain their governments in the states for one more t...

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

The United States on Sunday denied a report by Irans state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of 7 billion frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions in other countries. Iranian sta...

Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans allowed per court at French Open - minister

Up to 1000 fans will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35 of their capacity during the first 10 days of the French Open due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minis...

Two killed in lightning strike in UP's Chitrakoot

Two people died after being struck by lightning in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot district, while another two were injured, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Sunday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021