Left Menu

Counting begins for UP panchayat polls, over 3 lakh candidates elected unopposed

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 00:39 IST
Counting begins for UP panchayat polls, over 3 lakh candidates elected unopposed

Counting of votes began on Sunday for lakhs of panchayat seats in Uttar Pradesh, a process expected to take two days across 829 centres.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said according to information about poll results pouring in from different parts of the state, over 1.12 lakh have emerged victorious for the post of members of village panchayat, 16,510 have won the post of pradhan of village panchayat, while 35,812 candidates have claimed victory on the post of members of kshetra panchayats.

''Counting is going on peacefully, and final results are likely to come by tomorrow (Monday) afternoon,'' the SEC said.

There were scuffles involving the supporters of candidates in three districts and social distancing to fight the spread of coronavirus went for a toss at several places, reports said.

Over three lakh candidates were declared elected unopposed by the SEC, shortly before the counting began.

Eight polling agents were turned away from the counting centre in Kannauj's Chhibramau tehsil after they tested positive for the coronavirus in Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs).

Meanwhile, 61 counting agents at 10 blocks in Kanpur Nagar district have tested positive for COVID-19 till late on Sunday.

Over 2,000 counting agents had undergone RATs on Sunday after the SEC issued instructions that they would be allowed to enter the counting centres only if they produce a negative RT-PCR or RAT report or have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr AK Singh, a nodal medical officer.

''Sixty-one agents tested positive for COVID-19 during rapid antigen tests being conducted at the entrance points at all the counting centres,'' Singh told PTI, adding that a total of 2,037 RATs were conducted.

All the agents who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic patients and they were told to go for home isolation after being provided with medical kits and expert advice, the nodal medical officer said.

Hearing concerns over the counting being held amid a coronavirus surge, the Supreme Court had on Saturday made it clear that candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centres only if they were COVID-free.

The SEC said they should have tested negative for COVID-19 not earlier than 48 hours before the start of the process, or taken both doses of the vaccine.

Scuffles between the counting staff and candidates' supporters took place in Pilibhit and Firozabad districts, leading to the use of force by police.

In Etah, police detained five people after supporters of rival candidates clashed. Reports of violation of social distancing norms poured in from centres in several districts, including Basti, Kannauj, Muzaffarnagar, Jaunpur and Maharajganj.

In Ballia, Shailesh Singh (45), a candidate for the post of pradhan of Rampur village panchayat under Maniyar block, died on Sunday morning.

Family sources said Singh's condition deteriorated suddenly and he was taken to a doctor who declared him dead.

The four-phase contest was for over 7.32 lakh seats in gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in gram panchayats, 75,852 in kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in zila panchayats. Polling took place on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. The turnout in the last phase was 75 per cent.

Altogether, 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed, the state poll body said.

These include 178 aspirants to the gram panchayat pradhan's post, seven candidates for zila panchayats, 2,005 for kshetra panchayats and over 3.17 lakh for gram panchayats.

The polling was through paper ballots, and the counting could stretch over two days, an SEC official told PTI.

The Supreme Court on Saturday had refused to stay the counting process.

Justices A M Khanwilkar and Hrishikesh Roy passed the order after taking note of assurances that COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all counting centres.

The court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted.

The bench directed the poll panel to preserve the CCTV footage of the counting centres till the Allahabad High Court concludes its hearings on the related petitions before it.

Counting generally takes place in eight-hour shifts, SEC officials had said earlier.

The SEC said at every counting centre, a health desk will be set up with a doctor on duty.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Do Central leaders impact Assembly polls?

As the counting for assembly elections in four states and one union territory is nearing conclusion, it is clear that the TMC in West Bengal, NDA in Assam and LDF in Kerala are poised to retain their governments in the states for one more t...

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

The United States on Sunday denied a report by Irans state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of 7 billion frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions in other countries. Iranian sta...

Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans allowed per court at French Open - minister

Up to 1000 fans will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35 of their capacity during the first 10 days of the French Open due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minis...

Two killed in lightning strike in UP's Chitrakoot

Two people died after being struck by lightning in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot district, while another two were injured, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Sunday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021