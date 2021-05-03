Left Menu

Lubbock votes to ban abortion, setting up likely legal fight

Lubbock voters have approved a measure aimed at outlawing abortion in the West Texas city, a move likely to prompt legal action from opponents who call it an unconstitutional ban on the procedure.Residents voted Saturday to declare Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn, bypassing the City Councils rejection of the proposal last year over concerns that it would be unenforceable and tie the city up in costly litigation.The proposition was approved with 62 of the vote, according to the unofficial tally from Lubbock County.

PTI | Lubbock | Updated: 03-05-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 06:32 IST
Lubbock votes to ban abortion, setting up likely legal fight

Lubbock voters have approved a measure aimed at outlawing abortion in the West Texas city, a move likely to prompt legal action from opponents who call it an unconstitutional ban on the procedure.

Residents voted Saturday to declare Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” bypassing the City Council's rejection of the proposal last year over concerns that it would be unenforceable and tie the city up in costly litigation.

The proposition was approved with 62% of the vote, according to the unofficial tally from Lubbock County. It's unclear when it would go into effect.

Jim Baxa of West Texas for Life celebrated the results.

“The Church of Jesus Christ banded together, stepped up to their role, their God-given role, and said we're not going to let babies be killed in our city,” he told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

The vote came amid a flurry of measures to restrict abortion that Republican-controlled cities and states have passed with the hope of leading the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Abortion services are available in Lubbock at a Planned Parenthood clinic that opened last year.

Sarah Wheat, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, said “we are committed to expanding access to abortion and will provide abortion services when possible in Lubbock.” In 2019, the small town of Mineral Wells backed off a similar ban after the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas warned council members it was unconstitutional.

In a statement released by Planned Parenthood, the ACLU hinted at possible legal action.

“The ACLU has a long history of challenging unconstitutional abortion bans and will continue to fight to protect the fundamental rights of the people of Lubbock,'' said attorney Drucilla Tigner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cops attacked by mob in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Three police personnel were allegedly injured in an attack by a mob in Odishas Mayurbhanj district after they asked the people not to gather in the view of COVID-19. According to Biswajit Das Mohapatra, Assistant Sub Inspector of the Sarat ...

Colombia's president withdraws tax reform after protests

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Sunday he would withdraw a proposed tax reform after deadly protests and widespread lawmaker opposition, though he insisted a reform is still necessary to ensure fiscal stability. Protests - have led t...

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues

The dollar clung to a recent bounce on Monday as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, looking for clues on the outlook for global inflation and for policymakers resp...

Iran's petrochemical plant hit by explosion, fire

An explosion and fire were reported at a petrochemical plant in the Qom province of Iran on Sunday. Two firefighters were seriously injured and two of the fire trucks battling the flames caught fire and were destroyed at Shokuhieh Industria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021