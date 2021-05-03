Left Menu

Pakistan opens fire along IB in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:18 IST
Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire by opening fire along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, a senior BSF officer said.

A BSF spokesman said this is first-ever ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the IB after the two countries signed a fresh agreement to maintain calm along the border on February 25 this year.

''Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along IB at 0615 hours in Ramgarh sector'', Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal, told PTI here.

There was no casualty in the firing.

The BSF spokesman said Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing on a patrolling party ahead of the fencing. India and Pakistan had agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors in the February agreement.

The two countries had earlier signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it was hardly followed in letter and spirit with more violations than observance of the pact. PTI AB DV DV

