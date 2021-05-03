PIL for capping price of HRCT tests for COVID-19; HC seeks Delhi govt stand

A PIL in the Delhi High Court Monday urged it to direct the Delhi government to cap the price of High Resolution Computerised Tomography (HRCT) which is used for detecting the presence and severity of COVID-19 infection in the lungs of patients.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea by Shivleen Pasricha, a lawyer, who has claimed that for detection of COVID-19 amongst suspected/ probable patients, the most widely recommended test is RT-PCR. ''At present, the price for getting HRCT done in Delhi is somewhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500. As such, regulation of price of the same has become the need of an hour.

''That in light of the present gruesome circumstances in Delhi, regulating the price of HRCT, becomes all imperative and necessary,'' the petition has said.

