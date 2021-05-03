Left Menu

PIL for capping price of HRCT tests for COVID-19; HC seeks Delhi govt stand

At present, the price for getting HRCT done in Delhi is somewhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500. As such, regulation of price of the same has become the need of an hour.That in light of the present gruesome circumstances in Delhi, regulating the price of HRCT, becomes all imperative and necessary, the petition has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:29 IST
PIL for capping price of HRCT tests for COVID-19; HC seeks Delhi govt stand

A PIL in the Delhi High Court Monday urged it to direct the Delhi government to cap the price of High Resolution Computerised Tomography (HRCT) which is used for detecting the presence and severity of COVID-19 infection in the lungs of patients.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea by Shivleen Pasricha, a lawyer, who has claimed that for detection of COVID-19 amongst suspected/ probable patients, the most widely recommended test is RT-PCR. ''At present, the price for getting HRCT done in Delhi is somewhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500. As such, regulation of price of the same has become the need of an hour.

''That in light of the present gruesome circumstances in Delhi, regulating the price of HRCT, becomes all imperative and necessary,'' the petition has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid coronavirus crisis

Taiwan will bar from Tuesday the entry of people who have been to India over the previous 14 days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, the latest place to enforce curbs on travel from coronavirus-battered India.The Indian variant of the v...

TN CM Palaniswami greets DMK chief Stalin

AIADMK top leader and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted DMK president M K Stalin who is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister, with the latter acknowledging that the role of opposition was key in d...

Myanmar rebel group says shoots down military helicopter

The Kachin Independence Army KIA, one of Myanmars most powerful rebel groups, said on Monday it had shot down a helicopter after returning fire following air strikes by the military, an official at the group said. The United Nations estimat...

Cong assures security to Adar Poonawalla, urges him to name leaders who made threat calls

A day after Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India SII reportedly said that he received threats from powerful people for the delivery of vaccines, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole urged Poonawalla to make the names of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021